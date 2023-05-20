Raymond James Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

