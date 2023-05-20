Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

APRE stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.