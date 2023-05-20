Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

