Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.00) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

