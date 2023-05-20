Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$102.75 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$104.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.11.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8905283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

