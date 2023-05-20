Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$33.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
TSE:PAAS opened at C$21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.88. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$30.45.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
