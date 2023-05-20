Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

