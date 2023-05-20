Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head to Head Analysis

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.13, meaning that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novonix and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 2 1 0 0 1.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Novonix.

26.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novonix and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 54.59 -$51.83 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -6.16

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16%

Summary

Novonix beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

