Comparing Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semantix and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Computer Programs and Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Semantix currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.37%. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

0.2% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semantix and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 4.15 -$63.61 million N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $326.65 million 1.09 $15.56 million $0.74 33.04

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% Computer Programs and Systems 3.24% 12.88% 6.85%

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Semantix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The EHR segment is involved in the Evident and AHT and offers comprehensive acute and post-acute care EHR solutions and related services for community hospitals, their physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. The Patient Engagement segment refers to comprehensive patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions through Get Real Health to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

