Head to Head Comparison: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) versus Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00% Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 17.27 $167.58 million $0.95 57.13 Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.47 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.04

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

