Reviewing Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80

UniCredit has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.3% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 28.68% N/A N/A UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.09 $4.71 million $1.87 6.71 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.73 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

UniCredit beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services. The company was founded on December 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

