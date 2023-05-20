Head-To-Head Review: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.79%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -11.55

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

