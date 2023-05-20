Financial Review: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -84.06 Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 0.98 $2.11 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Lithium and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

