Financial Comparison: Wag! Group (PET) & The Competition

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -20.70% -36.59% -3.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 900 1449 64 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wag! Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.21 Wag! Group Competitors $661.70 million $12.69 million 1,053.03

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wag! Group peers beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

