Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 43

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Down 2.6 %

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.62. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.