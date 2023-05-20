Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBNXF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

