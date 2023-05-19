Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

