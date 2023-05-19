Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 180.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Boot Barn

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

