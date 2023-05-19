Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.
Boot Barn Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 180.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.