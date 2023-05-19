Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

