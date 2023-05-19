Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

