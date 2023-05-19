Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(3.05)-$(2.80) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 11.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.27.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

