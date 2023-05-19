Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,699,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,450,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,116 shares of company stock worth $48,297,181 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.