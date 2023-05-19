BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $669.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $655.97 and a 200-day moving average of $695.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

