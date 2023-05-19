Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.