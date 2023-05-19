First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 149,718 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

