Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,812,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,798,000 after acquiring an additional 325,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.