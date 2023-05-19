Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.690-$1.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

