Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,137 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 649.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,923,000 after buying an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

