Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $112.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

