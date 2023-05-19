Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Owens Corning worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.3 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.