Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.62 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

