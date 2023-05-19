Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,844 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

