Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Target updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,004,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

