Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 271.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 439.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.