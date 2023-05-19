Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 271.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Bowlero Price Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares in the company, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.