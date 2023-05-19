W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $679.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.