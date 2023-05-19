Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

