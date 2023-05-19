First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $112.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

