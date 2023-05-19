Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after buying an additional 443,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

