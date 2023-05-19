Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $49.18 on Friday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

