Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires $32,940.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,053.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.