Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires $32,940.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,053.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.