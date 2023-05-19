Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

