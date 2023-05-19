Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

