Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $589,000 Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $103.99 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

