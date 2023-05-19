Jennison Associates LLC Invests $347,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 78.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $9,056,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of AXON opened at $201.70 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

