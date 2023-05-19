Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,064. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of CLH opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

