Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.