Piper Sandler Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

