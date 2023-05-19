First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.51 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $679.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.91 and its 200-day moving average is $627.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

