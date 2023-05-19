First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.51 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $679.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

