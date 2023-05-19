Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

