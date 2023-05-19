Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $112.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

